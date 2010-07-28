Swim Preview: Zimmermann Resort 2011 Sneak Peek

The fashion seasons may whir by at lightning speed, but if there’s one thing a smart shopper can do to stay on top of the ever changing trends, it’s to look ahead. So though we still have one more month of lolling around on the beaches before stepping into our stilettos for those fashion week seats, we’ve taken to scoping out the resort collections for our next bikini buy. Amongst the bevy of Australian contenders, I’m partial to Zimmermann. Designed by a pair of sisters (Nicky and Simone), the line always has a suit or two that goes onto my must-have list. For Resort 2011, I’m thinking the rust colored bandeau with high waisted bottom will be a sophisticated touch poolside (see slideshow above). Which look do you like? Call out your favorites in the comments below.

All images courtesy of Zimmermann

