Shop The Cheapest Swimsuits Around—No Outlet Trip Required!

Perrie Samotin
As much as we love the brilliant prints and colors found on so many designer swimsuits, the fact remains that a girl’s got to chose her splurges wisely.

Bathing suits—while totally necessary—are susceptible to sand, chlorine, the ocean, and sunscreen, making them a bit of a frustrating splurge. That’s why we’re all about tracking down styles that are both functional, stylish, and totally guilt-free, monetarily speaking.

In the past, finding cheap bathing suits often required a haul to your local outlet mall or they were relegated to the sale rack in the fall, just when you needed them least. These days, though, the Internet is pretty much packed with inexpensive and adorable swimsuits.

From high-street stores like Zara and H&M, to Diane von Furstenberg‘s cute collaboration with Roxy, here are 10 cheap swimsuits that are all under $50.

Ruched Bandeau  One-Piece, $23.50; at Delia's

Moulded 70's Frill Swimsuit, $47; at ASOS

Navy High-Waisted Bikini Pants, $28; at Topshop

Palm Tree Top, $19.95; at H&M Stores

Xhilaration 2-piece bikini, $14 each piece; at Target

DVF Loves Roxy Bikini Top, $31; at Nordstrom

Agent Provocateur Romona Panther-Print Bikini Bottom, $35; at The Outnet

Scuba Crop Bikini Top and Bottom, $16.80 and $12.80; at Forever 21

Print Cutout Swimsuit, $24.95; at H&M Stores

Bandeau Bikini, $14.99; at Zara

Hurley Looking Glass Triangle Top, $25.99; at 6PM

