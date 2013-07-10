Shop The Cheapest Swimsuits Around—No Outlet Trip Required!

As much as we love the brilliant prints and colors found on so many designer swimsuits, the fact remains that a girl’s got to chose her splurges wisely.

Bathing suits—while totally necessary—are susceptible to sand, chlorine, the ocean, and sunscreen, making them a bit of a frustrating splurge. That’s why we’re all about tracking down styles that are both functional, stylish, and totally guilt-free, monetarily speaking.

In the past, finding cheap bathing suits often required a haul to your local outlet mall or they were relegated to the sale rack in the fall, just when you needed them least. These days, though, the Internet is pretty much packed with inexpensive and adorable swimsuits.

From high-street stores like Zara and H&M, to Diane von Furstenberg‘s cute collaboration with Roxy, here are 10 cheap swimsuits that are all under $50.

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

How to Look Thinner in a Bathing Suit: 10 Slimming Tips

Summer Espadrilles: 20 Amazing Pairs To Buy Now

8 Statement Necklaces That Scream Summer (And Cost Less Than $50)

14 Flattering and Stylish Bathing Suits For Curvy Girls

Learn To Stack Jewelry Like A Pro With These Inspiring Instagram Pictures

