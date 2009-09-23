Sweet Valley High Books to be Made into Movie by Diablo Cody

Diablo Cody is one of those girls that you either love or hate, and she doesn’t seem to care either way. Her first film, Juno, opened to critical acclaim and introduced us all to a lexicon reserved for, well, Ellen Page. Her most recent project, Jennifer’s Body, opened this weekend to weak reviews and an even weaker box office. Don’t worry; Megan Fox‘s sexiness remains unaffected.

Her next project should surprise no one for it’s astronomical kitschiness. Cody has signed on with Universal to adapt Sweet Valley High for the big screen.

For those of you who aren’t familiar (seriously, how could you not be?) Sweet Valley High follows twins Jessica and Elizabeth Wakefield from childhood through college. Jessica was the wild one and Elizabeth the more responsible.

