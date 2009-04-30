Sweet Sanctuary

Last week, model-cum-DJ Alexandra Richards helped Sanctuary Clothing, celebrate its Fall 2009 collection at their Fash Ave showroom. Though the label has been a staple of fashionista’s closets for more than ten years, this marks the first time that designer team (and husband and wife!) Ken and Deb Polanco are offering a full range of RTW.

Some of our fave Victorian inspired styles included over-sized cocoon sweaters, vintage inspired leather jackets, and blouses and dresses with high-necklines, voluminous sleeves, and elegant ruffles that would feel right at home in Wuthering Heights. “This is totally something they’d wear on The Tudors,” cooed actress Annabel Vartanian while perusing a particularly sheer tunic (and downing one of the dangerous Svedka Cucumber Martinis). Right idea, wrong century.

Chilled out browsers like Catherine Gargan, Derek Lloyd Saathoff, Jasmin Rosemberg and StyleCaster’s own Carol Han, were more drawn to the the “Neo Utility” section, where Ken and Deb showed updated pant bodies for Fall 2009 including the “tomboy”, “harem” and “skinny ryder.” Indeed, Saathoff for one was all about the androgynous look. “Do you think dudes can wear these pants?” We’ll certainly be keeping an eye on him come fall.

Sanctuary Clothing retails between $75– $400 and is available in Auguest at fash forward boutiques like Olive and Bettes, Mott Mare, Henry Lehr, and Fred Segal.

