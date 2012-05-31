StyleCaster
Five Style Bloggers Interpret Rock ‘N’ Roll Trend for Summer

Liz Doupnik
by
We all love all the flirty and girly looks that have been dominating the season so far. Not only will the new breezy silhouettes keep us cool, but being able to switch out our tight trousers for light dresses is a real relief.

That said, nothing can really replace our favorite combat boots and definitely not our trusty leather jackets. We’ll always be in love with Sid Vicious and sometimes we just need to channel our inner Nancy. It’s not like we can waltz into our secret dive bar in a floral number — let’s be real here.

That’s why we asked some of our favorite fashion bloggers how they’re interpreting their signature rock ‘n’ roll looks for summer. A look that’s based on leather and layers can be trick in the heat — sweat stains are never in style — but the looks these gals came up with are pretty impressive.

Click through the slideshow to check out their coolest looks, and be sure to sign up here to upload your own photos of your best summer looks, rock ‘n’ roll or otherwise!

Punk definitely isn't dead -- check out how these awesome fashion bloggers interpret a common trend for their own style!

We love how Denise from Superwowomg incorporates a studded clutch for her night out!

Band t-shirt? Check. Leather? Check. We love this classic rock 'n' roll uniform on Super Style Sabby!

Channel your inner "band aid" by throwing a standard leather over any spring look–we're totally into Darya from Cab Look's mint colored trousers too!

A little juxtaposition goes a long way. While sporting one of what's sure to be summer's most popular skirt shapes, Liz from Late Afternoon balances her flowing silhouette with a tough biker jacket.

If anything we love a little Courtney Love reference. We're obsessed with this lace rendition worn by Shini from Park & Cube that's giving us total gutter glam vibes.

Umm...reworked combat boots? MafFashion totally works it out.

And the best rule of thumb? When in doubt, wear black as displayed by B. Jones Style.

