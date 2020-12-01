Jennifer Aniston’s Fave Butt-Lifting Leggings Are Only $50 Today

Scroll To See More Images

All fitness fans know the struggle: Finding good workout leggings without breaking the bank is, well, hard. But if Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Jessica Alba are all on board with a specific pair, it’s safe to say they must be pretty darn amazing. Luckily, the celeb-loved Zero Gravity leggings are a part of Sweaty Betty’s Cyber Monday sale, and it’s still going on, so you can shop them for less right now.

I take any and all Jen Aniston recs very seriously, and there’s a reason the Friends actress deemed Sweaty Betty’s Zero Gravity Leggings one of her all-time favorite things. If they’re good enough for Jen, they’re good enough for me! Sweaty Betty’s leggings go a step above the rest because they sculpt your butt with their compression technology, giving you a great booty even before you hit the gym for a squat sesh. Plus, they actually stay up—thanks to the hidden adjustable drawcord.

The fitness brand says that their leggings are 80 percent squat-proof, so they won’t slip down during even your most strenuous workouts. Who wouldn’t want comfort with some booty-lifting bonus? If that wasn’t enough, these sweat-wicking leggings have two pockets, one in back and one on the side, so you won’t have to stuff your phone in a constricting running belt when you hit the road. Cute and convenient, yessir!

I know what you’re thinking: Cyber Monday is long gone, I’ve already missed the sale. Turns out they don’t know it’s Tuesday, and well, we’re not going to tell them! Their incredible sale is live for a few hours longer, so act fast and snag these leggings at a discounted price while you can. Certain colors are priced differently, but these $128 leggings are going for as low as $50. That’s more than 50 percent off!

You know what to do—read on to shop the butt-lifting leggings you deserve, and tell all your friends Jen Aniston recommended them to you. What a flex.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Sweaty Betty is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Cosmic Zero Gravity Leggings

You’ll feel like you’re flying through space in these ultra-lightweight leggings. The best part? All the Zero Gravity Leggings are sweat-wicking, so you can go straight to brunch after your run without feeling icky.

Black Daisy Zero Gravity Leggings

These cute leggings go beyond boring black leggings and feature pops of pinks to help you stand out while you workout. The Zero Gravity Leggings are butt-sculpting and high-compression, so your butt will never look better.

Red Japanese Landscape Zero Gravity Leggings

The beautiful print on these leggings will inspire you to wear them outside of the gym, too. Pair em with knee-high black boots and a black sweater and you’ve got a cute winter ‘fit for a post-gym day!

Black Tonal Leopard Zero Gravity Leggings

Take a run on the wild side with this leopard-printed version of the Zero Gravity leggings. As with all colorways, you can get these in 7/8 or full-length options.

Green Elephant Camo Zero Gravity Leggings

You’ll do the opposite of blend in with these Zero Gravity Leggings. If you usually stick to basic black, don’t be afraid to stand out with something a little more interesting, but still neutral.