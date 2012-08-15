The Alexander Wang “Sweatshop” Lawsuit Was Dismissed

While we were catching up on our weekly dose of drama courtesy of the new show “Gallery Girls,” other disputes were being settled quietly out of court. As we previously reported, ex-employees filed a $450 million lawsuit earlier this year against the downtown fashion set’s darling, Alexander Wang, alleging they suffered from sweatshop-like conditions in his Chinatown factory (so much for producing locally, yeesh).

According to WWD, the suit has been dropped “following an undisclosed settlement between both sides.” Though the amount of the settlement and other terms of the agreement weren’t revealed (we would have asked to be paid in shoes), both sides did agree that they would not file an appeal after the case was dismissed, so it’s safe to assume that the issue has been very much settled.

A spokesperson for Alexander Wang told WWD: “We are gratified that this matter has been dismissed, as the allegations were unfounded and completely false.”

In any case, hopefully this will help clear some time for Wang to focus on his upcoming show during New York Fashion Week – we’re counting down the days!

Photo courtesy of ImaxTree