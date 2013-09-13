Sweatpants 101: 5 Ways to Wear Fall’s Comfiest Trend and Still Look Chic

Jilly and Sally are New York-based sisters and style bloggers who share their personal style, beauty tips, and peeks into their lives on their blog, Sorelle in Style. You can find them at @sorelleinstyle on Twitter and Instagram.

With names designers like Balenciaga and Stella McCartney on board, the sweatpants trend continues to enjoy its status as socially-acceptable streetwear this fall. Don’t let the slouchy style fool you—when paired with the right pieces, sweatpants can easily be worn far beyond the gym or the supermarket. Seriously! Whether dressed up with leather and heels or dressed down with a beanie and sneakers, we’re showing you 5 ways to wear fall’s comfiest trend and still look chic.

Look #1: Embrace the casualness and pair your sweatpants with a mesh pullover and sneakers. Top it all off with a moto jacket for a weekend-ready look.

Look #2: Strike a perfect balance between effortless and edge by pairing your sweatpants with a chunky knit and leather backpack.

Look #3: Swap your tailored trousers for the easy silhouette and stay classic with a blouse and pointed-toe heels.

Look #4: Do a little trend-blending, mixing sporty sweatpants with punk details, like a shot of plaid and studs.

Look #5: Take a cue from designers like Alexander Wang and go full-on sweats-on-sweats. Break up the monochromatic look with a pair of colorful kicks, and must-have beanie.

