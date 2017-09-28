25 Cute and Cozy Sweaters For Under $100

Let’s be honest—is there any better feeling than cuddling up during crisp fall weather wearing a cozy sweater with a warm apple cider while binge-watching your favorite show on Netflix? The answer: Maybe. The only way that particular situation could be topped is if you knew that said stylish, comfy-as-hell sweater also didn’t cost you an insane amount of cash.
From ASOS to Lulus, many fast-fashion brands are releasing some of the most warm, stylish sweaters that are ideal for anything from fall lounging to heading into the office on a chilly day. These sweaters make you feel like you’re in the comfort of your favorite pair of pajamas, but are much more acceptable to leave the house in. If that’s not a win-win, we don’t know what is.
Click through the slideshow to shop 25 of our favorite cozy fall sweaters under $100—because hey, even if it’s not that cold now, you know it will be soon. Might as well be prepared!
Cute and Cozy Sweaters For Under $100
Oversized Colorblock Faux Fur Sweatshirt, $38; at Forever 21
Weekday Huge Knit Sweater, $48; at ASOS
Project Social T Louis Black Cropped Sweatshirt, $68; at Lulus
Homecoming 'Round the Mountain Sweater in Mauve, $55; at Modcloth
Grey Off Shoulder Knitted Sweater Dress, $42; at Missguided
ASOS Chunky Sweater In Crop With Volume Sleeve, $40; at ASOS
Glad to See Ya Beige One-Shoulder Sweater, $59; at Lulus
Slouchy Cowl Neck Sweater, $55; at Modcloth
Just for You Slate Blue Backless Sweater, $39; at Lulus
Cozy Up Wine Sweater, $70; at Tobi
Nude Cold Shoulder Knitted Sweater, $38; at Missguided
Emma Toast Sweater, $76; at Tobi
Benson Blush Sweater, $69; at Tobi
Junk Food Whatever Forever Washed Black Sweatshirt, $75; at Lulus
Other's Follow Work It Blush Pink Cropped Hoodie, $69; at Lulus
ASOS Sweater With Houndstooth Pattern, $40; at ASOS
Dancing for my Life Heather Grey Off the Shoulder Sweatshirt, $54; at Lulus
Ticket to Cozy Light Brown Oversized Sweater, $42; at Lulus
Throw in the Cowl Sweater in Mist, $55; at Modcloth