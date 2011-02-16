StyleCaster
Share

Sweaters by Granted at PROJECT Las Vegas

What's hot
StyleCaster

Sweaters by Granted at PROJECT Las Vegas

Janice
by
Sweaters by Granted at PROJECT Las Vegas
12 Start slideshow

Vancouver based Granted puts a quirky spin on traditional and vintage sweater shapes. Designed and run by a brother-sister duo, Granted draws inspiration from their natural Vancouver surroundings including wild animals and the artwork of First Nations in British Columbia– the aboriginal Canadian population. Made of 100% wool with yarn hailing from New Zeland, Granted’s chunky sweaters are at a refreshing level of campy.

Weaving (literally) ironic jumping deer and a Smokey the Bear into their sweaters, Granted keeps their brand personality light hearted and tongue in cheek. The designer Brian expands, “We just put a modern spin on it and just changed up the designs a bit so the younger generation could appreciate these hand knits.” To appeal to a broader audience Brian adds, “We do have a few plain cable knits and toggle sweaters that are little more on the basics side.”

100% wool and all of our yarn comes from New Zealand

Granted sweaters and sihlouettes are unisex and sizes run a wide range from extra extra small to extra large and retail for $364-$398.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 12

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Maurie and Eve: Aussie Brand to Watch at PROJECT Las Vegas

Maurie and Eve: Aussie Brand to Watch at PROJECT Las Vegas
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share