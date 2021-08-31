Sweater Shorts Are The Transitional Trend I Just Can’t Get Enough Of

Scroll To See More Images

Welcome to early fall, that tricky time of year when it’s not quite cold enough to cuddle up in sweatpants, but far too chilly to keep wearing your skimpy summer dresses. Summer weather is fleeting and with it goes my desire to wear shorts—or so I thought, until I discovered the magic of sweater shorts. Sweater shorts are the unexpected (and super comfortable) pieces currently taking over my transitional weather wardrobe—and they deserve a place in yours this season, too.

Think of sweater shorts as a shorter, cuter version of your favorite sweatpants, without the overheating factor. Or a cozier version of your go-to denim cut-offs! You can wear ‘em as part of a matching sweater set or on their own with a baby tee or hoodie, so yes, they’re versatile.

When finding the right pair, opting for ones that come in a neutral colorway will earn you bonus fashion points, especially as wearing head-to-toe neutrals is one of this season’s top trends. Think shades of chestnut, tan, gray and cream, all of which go perfectly with the knits you’ve already got hanging in your closet.

But just as cute are the more colorful options I’ve listed below, from shades of green to dreamy pastel lilac. After all, If you’re trying to incorporate more color into your wardrobe, your loungewear is a great place to start! You can take the time to get comfortable in your preferred shade now before you actually leave the house wearing it. If it feels too bold, the worst-case scenario is that you now own a ridiculously soft pair of shorts to wear while you work from home.

Read on to shop a few of the cutest sweater shorts and knit bottoms on the market right now. Happy lounging!

Checked Sweater Shorts

Shop the matching top and cardigan that goes with these sweet gingham shorts for an all-over cozy ‘fit this season.