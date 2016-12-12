The Street Style Guide to Winter Sweater Outfits

By mid-December, the past dozen or so mornings probably look a little like this: Wake up while it’s still dark out, check the weather to see exactly which degree of freezing it’ll be, stare at your closet with the hopes that something new will grow out of it, resolve to wear the same jeans-sweater-booties outfit that you’ve fallen back on time and time again. We’re guilty of throwing it into autopilot before 8 a.m. too—especially when you’re convinced nobody will even see your actual outfit under your six other layers—but sometimes, all you need to get over your decision- and sartorial-fatigue is some solid inspiration (and a shopping list) at your fingers to dig yourself out of a winter styling rut.

Still, there’s a reason cozy sweaters are a wardrobe mainstay once the temps drop: They’re so versatile—throw one under a pinafore dress, or layer it atop a tissue-weight turtleneck, or throw one over a classic white button-down dress—and there’s only a billion or so sweater outfit combinations to try. To get you started, we found 20-plus winter outfits to copy now—and we found a similar sweater for you to shop so you can get the look without scouring the internet for the next two weeks.