StyleCaster
Share

The Street Style Guide to Winter Sweater Outfits

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Street Style Guide to Winter Sweater Outfits

Lauren Caruso
by
Cozy Sweater Outfits
48 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

By mid-December, the past dozen or so mornings probably look a little like this: Wake up while it’s still dark out, check the weather to see exactly which degree of freezing it’ll be, stare at your closet with the hopes that something new will grow out of it, resolve to wear the same jeans-sweater-booties outfit that you’ve fallen back on time and time again. We’re guilty of throwing it into autopilot before 8 a.m. too—especially when you’re convinced nobody will even see your actual outfit under your six other layers—but sometimes, all you need to get over your decision- and sartorial-fatigue is some solid inspiration (and a shopping list) at your fingers to dig yourself out of a winter styling rut.

MORE: 25 Brilliant Layering Tricks to Double Your Winter Wardrobe

Still, there’s a reason cozy sweaters are a wardrobe mainstay once the temps drop: They’re so versatile—throw one under a pinafore dress, or layer it atop a tissue-weight turtleneck, or throw one over a classic white button-down dress—and there’s only a billion or so sweater outfit combinations to try. To get you started, we found 20-plus winter outfits to copy now—and we found a similar sweater for you to shop so you can get the look without scouring the internet for the next two weeks.

MORE: 31 Foolproof Outfits to Copy This December

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 48

 

 

Photo: Getty Images

& Other Stories Folded Turtleneck Sweater, $85; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

 

 

Photo: Getty Images

Italian Cashmere Classic Turtleneck, $228; at J.Crew

Photo: J.Crew

The Revenant Knit Sweater, $199; at Asilio

 

Photo: Getty Images

The Revenant Knit Sweater, $199; at Asilio

Photo: Asilio
Photo: Getty Images

Esteban Cortazar Embossed Turtleneck, $809; at Barneys New York

 

Photo: Esteban Cortazar

 

 

Photo: Getty Images

Allude Wool Turtleneck Sweater, $255; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Allude

 

 

Photo: Getty Images

7115 by Szeki Angora Poncho, $278; at 7115 by Szeki

Photo: 7115 by Szeki
Photo: Getty Images

John and Jenn Sleeveless Knit Turtleneck Tunic, $74.25; at Bloomingdale’s

 

Photo: John and Jenn
Photo: Getty Images

Vetements Grey Logo Hoodie, $735; at SSENSE

 

Photo: Vetements
Photo: Getty Images

Polo Ralph Lauren Cashmere-Blend Turtleneck Sweater, $498; at Saks Fifth Avenue

 

Photo: Polo Ralph Lauren

 

 

Photo: Getty Images

Jacquemus Ribbed Turtleneck, $276.50; at Shopbop

Photo: Jacquemus
Photo: Getty Images

Haider Ackermann Ribbed Wool Turtleneck, $921; at Net-a-Porter

 

Photo: Haider Ackermann
Photo: Getty Images

Wilfred Free Isabelli Sweater, $110; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia
Photo: Getty Images

Off-White White Sporty Logo Zip-Up; $371; at SSENSE

 

Photo: Off-White

 

 

Photo: Getty Images

Gap Funnel Neck Sweater, $69.95; at Gap

Photo: Gap

 

 

Photo: Getty Images

Off-White Cable Knit Sweater, $749.99; at Need Supply

Photo: Off-White

 

 

Photo: Getty Images

ASOS Tunic With High Neck In Cashmere Mix $43; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

 

 

Photo: Getty Images

Kimchi Blue Noah Balloon-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater, $69; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
Photo: Getty Images

Faux Fur Chunky Pale Pink Top, $198; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market
Photo: Getty Images

COS Striped High-Neck Top, $69; at COS

 

Photo: COS

 

 

Photo: Getty Images

By Malene Birger Balero Knitted Turtleneck, $415; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: By Malene Birger
Photo: Getty Images

The Premium Ribbed Cashmere Turtleneck; $255; at Everlane

 

Photo: Everlane

 

 

Photo: Getty Images

Madewell Snowbound Drawstring Pullover, $110; at Madewell

Photo: Madwell

 

 

Photo: Getty Images

Zara Batwing Sleeve Sweater, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

 

 

Photo: Getty Images

Banana Republic Italian Cashmere Blend Seamless Ribbed Vee Pullover, $65.99; at Banana Republic

Photo: Banana Republic

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Fashion Girl's Guide to Holiday Shopping

The Fashion Girl's Guide to Holiday Shopping
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share