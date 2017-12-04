StyleCaster
23 It-Girl Sweater Dresses You’ll Legit Live in All Winter

While at times comfort can be sacrificed for the purpose of fashion, at times, you just don’t want the constraints of a fitted top or a pair of leather pants. Sweater dresses are one of those magical pieces of clothing that somehow manage to feel like pajamas but look incredibly chic.

They’re also soft and snuggly on chilly winter days, assuming you pair yours with a good pair of tights, over-the-knee boots, and statement coat. Ahead, you’ll find 23 of the cutest sweater dresses that you’ll want to live in from morning to night until spring.

Nasty Gal It's a Fine Line Knitted Maxi Dress, $50 at Nasty Gal

Modcloth Led to Achieve long sleeve knit dress, $65 at Modcloth

TOBI Concrete City red oversized hoodie, $78 at TOBI

Express corset waist sweater dress, $88 at Express

Genuine People wool blend mini dress, $110 at Genuine People

Lulus Tea Reader light grey sweater dress, $56 at Lulus

Zara oversized sweater dress, $70 at Zara

Lulus Finesse Me black off-the-shoulder sweater dress, $46 at Lulus

Free People Fete sweater dress, $228 at Free People

Free People By the Fire sweater dress, $128 at Free People

Sugarhill Boutique Holler for Nostalgia midi dress, $69 at Modcloth

Free People Wanderlust Dress, $228 at Free People

Nasty Gal Knit the Mark oversized dress, $60 at Nasty Gal

Old Navy mock-neck sweater swing dress for women, $35 at Old Navy

Modcloth Darling Dynamic mini sweater dress, $65 at Modcloth

TOBI Kim mocha distressed sweater dress, $84 at TOBI

Bailey 44 Garrote Dress, $188 at Bailey 44

Express balloon sleeve shift sweater dress, $80 at Express

Lovers + Friends Suki sweater, $168 at Planet Blue

Nasty Gal Knit Must Be Love sweater dress, $60 at Nasty Gal

Genuine People wool blend sweater dress, $200 at Genuine People

Ulla Johnson Claude rib ruffle knit dress, $530 at The Dreslyn

Zara oversized sweater dress, $70 at Zara

