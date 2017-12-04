23 It-Girl Sweater Dresses You’ll Legit Live in All Winter

While at times comfort can be sacrificed for the purpose of fashion, at times, you just don’t want the constraints of a fitted top or a pair of leather pants. Sweater dresses are one of those magical pieces of clothing that somehow manage to feel like pajamas but look incredibly chic.

They’re also soft and snuggly on chilly winter days, assuming you pair yours with a good pair of tights, over-the-knee boots, and statement coat. Ahead, you’ll find 23 of the cutest sweater dresses that you’ll want to live in from morning to night until spring.