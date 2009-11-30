Swatch Giveaway Starts When They Reach 2,500 Twitter Followers

Swatch has been making a big push lately to regain their immense popularity of the ‘80s, but as with most things ‘80s, Swatch feels right at home again in 2009. During Fashion Week in September, we followed tweets and word of mouth to get our hands on a limited edition splatter paint watch (and finally succeeded outside of the Lewis presentation). Add to that some very cool collaborations and a new line of masculine AutoChrome shapes and we have a Swatch resurgence on our hands.

Now, you have a chance to get a Swatch of your own for free. If @SwatchUS‘s Twitter followers reach 2,500 before December (i.e. tomorrow), they will give away one watch every day for 25 days.

Go to Twitter.com/swatchus to follow. They are currently at 1,864, so help the cause.

In the meantime, check out some of the watches from their holiday collection.