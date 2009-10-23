Swatch Debuts AutoChrome Watches

This month, Swiss watchmaker Swatch launched AutoChrome, a line of five new sporty designs. We are seriously obsessed with their rugged take on classic designs, creating a piece that is traditional and bold, superior and stylish.

Plus, we love the weight of a utilitarian men’s watch on a woman–just slipping one of the high-quality, handsome timepieces on your wrist will instantly toughen up your look.

Here’s a look at a few of our favorite street style photos of real (really stylish) women rocking the trend. Keep an eye out for Swatch’s amazing collaborations as well. We became obsessed with them and their giveaways during fashion week.