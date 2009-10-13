Swarovski’s Pink Glam Cardholder

Object Of Desire

Swarovski pink glam cardholder, $190, at swarovski.com

Reason #1

This adorable pink accessory is fun, unusual, and benefits The Libby Ross Foundation Program for Breast Cancer Survivors, making you a benevolent shopper. It is also limited-edition, making you a smart shopper.

Reason #2

Feel cute, girly, and sophisticated all at once by storing professional business cards in an irresistible container.

Reason #3

The mesmerizing sparkles mean you’ll never have to awkwardly search for your cards in front of an increasingly-impatient colleague.