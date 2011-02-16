Swarovski Store Opening was a Star Studded Event

Blake Lively dazzled almost as much as the jewelry at the grand opening of Swarovski’s concept store in SoHo.

The Gossip Girl donned a sexy white, backless dress, black studded heels, and of course was accessorized with Swarovski’s Divine Rock light necklace.

All proceeds from the necklace will be donated to charity: water, a non-profit organization bringing clean, safe water to people in developing nations.

This is Swarovski’s first concept store in the states and includes a full-service restaurant and lounge. The store is adorned in over 2,000 stones in every shape, cut and color, which line walls.

The best part: everything is customizable. Purchase stones individually ($8-$22), add your own setting ($2-$12) and grab some tools ($3-$30) and you have a unique piece of jewelry.

On the red carpet Lively dished about her future career plans.

Lively says her expectations for her career far exceed Gossip Girl fame, and hopes to reach the status of icons like Annette Bening, Kate Winslet, Cate Blanchett and Reese Witherspoon.

But fashion designer is not on her list of possible careers. She said she doesn’t think she has the talent to create her own line, “but that’s why I like the Swarovski store, everything is customizable.”

Her only fashion tip: always dress for your body type.

Other celebs in attendance included Chloe Sevigny, Evan Rachel Wood and Lucy Liu.

499 Broadway between Broome and Spring Sts

swarovski-crystallized.com