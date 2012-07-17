Swarovski Taps Jason Wu, Christian Louboutin For Art Exhibit

According to WWD, Swarovski is set to kick off a new exhibit at New York’s Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, unveiling pieces from Christian Louboutin, Creatures of the Wind, Jason Wu and several other top-end brands that incorporate the brand’s exclusive crystals into their looks.

Swarovski is no stranger to the fashion circuit. In fact, it can sometimes appear that the brand is everywhere when it comes to fashion — from backing CFDA awards for newcomers in the industry to partnering with select designers at Fashion Week to collaborating on ballet costumes.

The names to be featured at this particular event have been hand-selected by renowned stylist, Kate Young. As for what types of pieces one can expect to see as be part of the exhibition, Young has hinted at crystallized Louboutins, as well as embroidered Jason Wu dresses and crystal-encrusted iPads. True to its modern art venue, the selected pieces will be displayed via suspension from ornate cube sculptures.

To encourage others to use Swarovski Elements crystals in their designs, other luxury brands and have been invited along to the event. Who knows, we could be seeing a lot more crystal-embellished looks in the near future!