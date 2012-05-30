Swan Lake Meets An Art Deco Disco? Watch The New Florence + The Machine ‘Spectrum’ Video

Florence–you’ve got some sick style, girl. It also doesn’t hurt that you’ve probably got Uncle Karl on speed dial and that you’ve got a great bod too to fill in any outfit to a T.

And with your new music video for the single “Spectrum”, you prove me correct once again, wearing a whole lot of shiny, metallic dresses, capes and plunging neckline pantsuits–plus, you actually manage to pull all this and more off with perfection.

Now teaming up with a dude that knows how to make pop culture look over the top that goes by the name of David LaChapelle as well as a fellow by the name of John Byrne, you’re diva dressing ways are still around to much of my delight, except I’m a little bit confused with the Swan Lake action with flashes of Art Deco luxe decor and ambiance going on.

I mean, you definitely have a bit of an old soul when it comes to your aesthetic, but having delicate ballet dancers and super buff dudes in extremely tight pants just doesn’t really seem to suit you, Flo. Five dollars says that was probably David’s doing (since he seems to love a bit of sex and flash mixed together).

Anyways, what not watch the video for yourself down below and let us know your thoughts on the new Florence + The Machine clip by leaving a comment underneath.