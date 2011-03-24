SVA Hosts Fashion Film Festival to Promote New Program

In an effort to promote its new Master of Professional Studies program, the School of Visual Arts is holding its first-ever New York Fashion Film Festival. The one-year program offers practicing photographers the opportunity to advance their work under the guidance of veteran photographers, editors, creative directors and digital retouchers working at the forefront of fashion.

The program will be co-chaired by Stephen Frailey, photographer and chair of the BFA Photography Department at SVA and Jimmy Moffat, founder of Art + Commerce. The two have assembled leading figures from the fashion industry, including photographers Nick Knight, Ryan McGinley, Solve Sundsbo and Tim Walker, along with creative directors Fabien Baron and Glenn OBrien, and style editors Alix Browne and Andrew Richardson. These professionals will be joined by critics, including Cathy Horyn of The New York Times and Vince Aletti of The New Yorker.

For information about the program and to apply online, visit http://www.sva.edu/grad/fashionphoto

The New York Fashion Film Festival seeks to explore the ever-evolving genre of fashion film. Emma Reeves will join Moffat and Richardson to conduct a panel discussion on Tuesday, March 29 at the SVA Theatre, discussing the growing importance and influence of film in the fashion industry. The film festival is open to the public, so please join in on the viewing and panel discussion! Invite is posted below.

March 29th 2011

SVA Theatre

333 West 23rd Street (at 9th Ave)

Reception – 6PM

Screening – 7-8:30 PM