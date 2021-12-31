These Are Amazon’s Best Sustainable Cleaning Products, According to Customers Who’ve Tried Them

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Eco-friendly. Green. Toxin-free. These are some words spotted in a gazillion greenwashed ads, regularly tossed around to describe sustainable cleaning products. Problem is, these catchphrases emblazoned on your laundry detergent or soap may not always be entirely truthful, given that the use of such words is not regulated. To clear the air, we must all become acutely aware of brands that are legit and learn ways of making everyday cleaning more sustainable and less toxic.

To spur you on, we’ve done the digging for you. Below are seven cleaning products from brands on Amazon that are on the up and up on how biodegradable and clean their products really are. They are front-runners in the green cleaning game and tick all the required boxes—no toxic chemicals, biodegradable ingredients, made from plants, completely plastic-free, refillable and with recyclable packaging. They don’t feel too different from what you’re already using and are pretty affordable.

Not all of us are ready to go all the way and swap a bottle of bleach for white vinegar and lemon, so investing in eco-conscious products is a great place to start. Using these not only keeps phosphates and other harsh chemicals out of your home, but they’re also gentler on the planet—just picture a mountain of all the non-recyclable, gargantuan bottles of laundry detergent you’ve piled up over the years.

The products we chose here are verified to be sustainable and have loads of rave reviews from Amazon customers. They smell amazing too (like perfumes that use natural plant extracts for fragrance), so wave goodbye to hospital-esque chemical-clean odors. Use this cheat sheet to go green as you enter 2022.

Common Good Laundry Detergent in Bergamot

Packing plant-based enzymes that break down fats and starch-based stains, Common Good’s gorgeously packed, lightly scented detergent is refillable at any of their refill stations worldwide. As one reviewer gushed: “This is very concentrated and it works! I have gotten out lots of stains and it meets strict requirements to get the Environmental Working Group seal.”

Dropps Dishwasher Detergent Pods: Lemon

These dishwasher pods make your dishes smell lemony fresh and less nauseatingly chemical. An enthused reviewer was convinced their dishwasher was to blame until trying these. “I’m not one of those who washes the dishes under running water first,” noted the reviewer. “And they came out PERFECT, for the first time EVER.”

The Laundress New York All-Purpose Bleach Alternative

Gentle and color-safe, this nontoxic, biodegradable brightening bleach is a blissfully fragrance-free alternative to chlorine. “This product managed to get an orange mystery food stain off my 7yr olds white/red shirt,” said an Amazon reviewer, adding that she was “pretty impressed.”

The Honest Company Honest Disinfecting Spray

Crafted from plant-based ingredients and packaged in recyclable material, this spray not only kills germs but cold and flu (and those other dreaded) viruses too. A reviewer said she loved how it is unscented, as other antibacterial sprays she tried contained bleach, and the “odor from it was giving me headaches.”

Puracy Natural Dish Soap, Green Tea & Lime

This dish soap contains plant-based ingredients that produce deep-cleaning, grease-cutting suds without sulfates, and we’ll take green tea and lime over yucky soap smell any day. An Amazon reviewer said to expect a more watery texture than regular dish soaps, and she loves how she can “get the 64-ounce refills to use a tiny bit less plastic.”

Evolved By Nature Liquid Hand Soap Refill

Free of chemicals that dry out and damage the skin, this hand soap is formulated with pure silk in liquid form and a cocktail of 12 natural, biodegradable ingredients. “I love the way these soaps feel on my skin,” wrote a nurse, explaining that her hands are dry from constant sanitization, and she loves that this hand soap is super hydrating.

Clorox Compostable Cleaning Wipes

Clorox wipes are a household staple we are all so familiar with, and lo and behold, there is now an au naturel, recyclable version made from plant fibers. “I like that these work just as good as the regular kind but are a little better for the planet,” said one reviewer, who also noted that other compostable wipes he tried left a soapy residue.