Sustainability By Our Shoestrings

Whether it’s their first green campaign, or an extension of their fundamental principles, shoe companies Simple, Camper, and Brooks have all recently reported their latest economical contributions to WWD.

This spring, Simple, part of California-based Deckers Outdoor Corp., will release their first eco-friendly line. The Bio-D collection offers a variety of flip-flops and sneakers for both men and women that will retail from $30-$65.

EcoPure, an microbial additive used first last fall by Brooks, will be used to compose the sole in all of the Bio-D shoes. Simple tells WWD, that this is the first time this natural break-down will be used in the midsole, outsole, and in shoe hangers and bags, decreasing time to decompose from 1,000 years to 20.

Brooks, a division of Washington’s Bothell, announced plans to bring their already organic design to an even higher-mileage with the shoe “Green Silence.”

Brooks’ Green Silence, a running shoe, features all water-based adhesives, its signature BioMoGo midsole, and dyed accents applied with all low-heavy-metal inks.

Derek Campbell, Brooks’ chief sustainability officer told WWD, “[the shoe is] meant to be judged on its performance merits, letting runners go green whether they know it or not.”

The exclusively mens style provides long-lasting comfort that wears as well on the athlete as on the ground they run on.

Camper, a company based in Spain, celebrates their “sustainable beginnings” this spring by adding breadth to their two classic green styles: The “Pletolas Bold” and the “Peu Cross.”

The first style is noted for an insole made of plastic waste and an outsole built with recycled rubber waste and natural rubbers. Vegetable and chrome-free tanned leather both decorates and constructs the shoe.

The second style contains water-based solvents and PET laces. The laces are made from organic cotton and the sole is again completely recyclable.

When WWD spoke to Miguel Flux, of the founding Flux family, he said, “I’m not so sure [making green shoes] is going to make you sell more shoes. You have to do it because you believe in it.”