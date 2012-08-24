Style Bubble and StreetPeeper Guest-Blog for Helmut Lang, Reveal Why They First Started Blogging

We thought we had heard just about every reason under the sun for why people flock to the blogosphere to share some of their most intimate moments, vices and opinions with the online world. Then we read the responses by both the adorable Style Bubble’s Susie Lau and StreetPeeper’s Phil Oh for Helmut Lang’s latest guest blogging series, and realized we can still be surprised. Their motives were simple, apparently — sheer boredom. That’s right, two of the biggest style bloggers started blogging for the brand because they couldn’t find something better to do — and look how it’s paying off!

With the recent rejuvenation of the line, Helmut Lang kicked off a new social media initiative by tapping some of the most influential voices in the blogosphere to style and outfit composed of the newest collection. We especially love Susie’s outfit compiled of contrasting elements, complete with her trademark top knot.

In the questionnaires both bloggers answered as part of the project, Lau confessed that she didn’t really have an “ah-ha” moment when it came to blogging: “It was more like ‘ahhhhh …. I’m bored. I know! I’ll start a blog to kill time.”

Oh’s reasoning was similarly straight-forward: “I figured it was something to do to pass the time? I actually debated whether to even start a street-style blog since there was already two others I knew of at the time.”

Well, there you have it, folks — sometimes the best ideas arise out of sheer boredom. With the Helmut Lang show just weeks away (September 7), we’re getting especially psyched to see what else the label in the works.