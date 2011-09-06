Susan Sarandon For Uniqlo’s Fall Campaign

Susan Sarandon, Oscar nominee and ping-pong enthusiast, is ready for her modeling debut. Following in the footsteps of stars such as Reese Witherspoon who have lent their celebrity to accessible clothing brands, Sarandon will be starring alongside Laura Linney, Darren Criss, and Esperanza Spalding for the new slew of the Japanese brand Uniqlo‘s ads, which will begin to run this week.

Shin Odake, chief executive officer of Uniqlo USA, told WWD, “Through the ‘Voices of New York’ cast we would like to show that individuality is not found in clothing but in people.” Sarandon is certainly an ideal ambassador for the company’s message and image. The campaign leads the way for the opening of Uniqlo’s two immense flagship stores in NYC: one on Fifth Avenue and the other on 34th Street.

At 64 it is heartening that Sarandon’s presence in the entertainment and fashion world is respected and sought after. This is just one example of the many ways we are slowly redefining a culture that spent so long adhering to unnecessarily binding definitions of beauty. What are your thoughts on Uniqlo’s new ads?

