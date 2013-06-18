5 Predictions About The KimYe Baby From Astrologist Susan Miller

Since Kim Kardashian went into labor on Saturday—about five weeks before she told the media she was due—it seems the entire world is abuzz about this mystery baby.

We know it’s a girl, and that members of the Kardashian Klan are claiming that the child “looks just like Kim,” but aside from that, both Kim and Kanye have remained mum on the tot.

However, there is one person talking about the baby: astrologist Susan Miller. The founder of fashion-loved website Astrology Zone talked to Yahoo! about what the child is going to be like based on her birth date, and how the stars aligned when Baby West officially came into the world.

Below, a few snippets from Miller’s insights, including why (besides the obvious) this little girl is the luckiest child ever.

1. Baby KimYe was born when the sun aligned with Jupiter, a sign of ultimate luck.

“This baby is the luckiest little baby on the planet. This week is when the sun aligns with Jupiter, the giver of gifts and luck. I call these the luckiest days of the year. This gives prominence, money, and an ability to travel far and wide. It allows you to elevate to the very top of your profession if you want to. There’s a golden triangle in the heavens going on right now. When you get planets cooperating with each other, it just brings opportunity and it almost gives you plain dumb luck. This baby is just born with a lot of luck surrounding her.”

2. Kanye’s going to be a good father, but Kim will be around the baby more.

“He’ll always take care of her and he will not be a father that’s going to disappear, financially or any other way. He gets very attached to this baby and takes her to a lot of fun places. He’s going to have a big effect on her. Kim’s going to get along great with her baby because Kim’s a Libra and the baby will get along with her mother because Saturn and the moon are beautifully angled, and Venus and the moon are nicely angled. If she’s going to have little arguments with anybody, it’s her mother, but that’s because her mother’s there more.”

3. The baby will seek the spotlight (shocker)

“At the very top of her chart, she has Neptune. When you have Neptune so high up, your face is known to everyone. This is not a private baby.”

4. She’ll be a fantastic writer, and probably make a lot of money from that (kind of like her dad.)

“She has the moon of Virgo, a sign of how superb she is at communicating and writing. When you have the moon in Virgo, you watch all the details and you get good with grammar and [will produce] something polished. She knows how to make money because Venus is in the solar second house with Mercury so the writing brings her the money.”

5. Seems like she’ll inherit some of her parents’ drive and ambition.

“This baby cares, she’s organized. This child is goal-oriented, and knows what’s she wants. She’s born with a lot of energy and a lot of drive. And she’ll be very sunny and happy and optimistic.”

Head over to Yahoo! right now to read all Miller’s insights!

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

Kanye West’s ’Yeezus’ Leaks: The Album’s 8 Most Outrageous Moments

Report: Kanye West Cheated on Pregnant Kim Kardashian With Pregnant Model

Kim Kardashian Is Having a Baby Girl: 5 Scenarios That May or May Not Occur