Susan Boyle Upset Heard Around the World

Susan Boyle‘s loss proves nothing is certain, not even in reality television.

The dowdy 47-year-old Scottish contestant was pegged to easily sweep the competition on Britain’s Got Talent. But on Sunday night, to the chagrin of fans around the world, she lost out to a dance troupe.

Boyle became an overnight sensation when her first audition for the reality competition- appropriately “I Dreamed A Dream” from Les Miserables– swept YouTube back in April. Since then, Boyle has been hit with a media fanfare and received a makeover to fit her celeb status.

But instant celebrity comes with a cost. Only hours after Boyle graciously accepted second place, she was rushed to a private medical clinic and treated for what appears to be a breakdown.

Chalk it up to a cautionary fairytale about fame, but whether or not Boyle nabbed the first place trophy, her breakdown was imminent.

Now that the competition is over, where does Boyle fit? She cannot go back to her small village and resume her old life, but like most reality contestants, it’s highly likely her rags to riches story will soon fade from the spotlight.