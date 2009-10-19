Susan Boyle: Makeover by Harper’s Bazaar Does a Star Good

Susan Boyle, a former contestant on Britain’s Got Talent, is releasing an album this November. The track listing is a grab bag of random songs to showcase Boyle’s beautiful singing voice, ranging from “Silent Night” to “Wild Horses” to “Daydream Believer.”

More interestingly, Boyle elected to use her “makeover” images from the September Harper’s Baazar (where Boyle was dolled up in Donna Karan, Michael Kors and Tadashi Shoji) as album art. The final close images shot by photographer Hugh Stewart will appear as the front cover of the album.

Susan Boyle in the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

Boyle’s album, “I Dreamed A Dream,” is schedule for a November 23 release.