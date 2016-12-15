StyleCaster
Greek Celebrities: 35 Surprising Stars Who Were Sorority Girls in College

Greek Celebrities: 35 Surprising Stars Who Were Sorority Girls in College

Greek Celebrities: 35 Surprising Stars Who Were Sorority Girls in College
Whether you are a sister for life or turn your nose up at the idea of Greek life, you have to admit there is something intriguing about the secret world of sororities. Especially when celebrities in sororities come into play.

Yes, even massively famous stars spent time hazing pledging, learning secret handshakes, parading around campus in their letters, chairing formals, and most likely partying with frat boys. Could you imagine being a fly on the wall at Kappa Kappa Gamma while Sophia Bush was there?

While most of these celeb Greek ladies are not totally surprising — it’s not hard to picture Carrie Underwood right at home in a sorority — there’s definitely a handful in here that will throw you for a loop.

Take a look at 35 celebrities in sororities and let us know who you were most surprised about!

SCAD Presents aTVfest - Day 3
SCAD Presents aTVfest - Day 3

Connie Britton
School: Dartmouth University
Sorority: Sigma Kappa (which has since become Sigma Delta)

Photo: Catrina Maxwell/Getty Images for SCAD
2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Tory Burch
School: University of Pennsylvania
Sorority: Kappa Alpha Theta

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Neutrogena Sun Summit
Neutrogena Sun Summit

Jennifer Garner
School: Denison University
Sorority: Pi Beta Phi

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Neutrogena
14th Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe Awards After Party - Arrivals
14th Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe Awards After Party - Arrivals

Lucy Liu
School: University of Michigan
Sorority: Chi Omega

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Oblivion" - Red Carpet
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Oblivion" - Red Carpet

Molly Sims
School: Vanderbilt University
Sorority: Delta Delta Delta

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
66th Annual Tony Awards - Red Carpet
66th Annual Tony Awards - Red Carpet

Sheryl Crow
School: University of Missouri
Sorority: Kappa Alpha Theta, in addition to Sigma Alpha Iota, a music fraternity for women.

Photo: Jason Kempin/WireImage for Tony Award Product
H&M Loves Music Coachella 2013 Kick Off Event
H&M Loves Music Coachella 2013 Kick Off Event

Sophia Bush
School: University of Southern California
Sorority: Kappa Kappa Gamma

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for H&M
48th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
48th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals

Carrie Underwood
School: Northeastern State University
Sorority: Sigma Sigma Sigma

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Tribeca Ball 2011 At The New York Academy of Art - Arrivals
Tribeca Ball 2011 At The New York Academy of Art - Arrivals

Kate Spade

School: Arizona State University
Sorority: Kappa Kappa Gamma (and although she's known for the preppy brand she cofounded, back then she worked in a motorcycle bar)

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for New York Academy of Art
2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Elizabeth Banks
School: University of Pennsylvania
Sorority: Delta Delta Delta

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
UJA-Federation Of New York Broadcast,Cable And Film Award Celebration
UJA-Federation Of New York Broadcast,Cable And Film Award Celebration

Katie Couric
School: University of Virginia
Sorority: Delta Delta Delta

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
"Only Lovers Left Alive" New York Screening
"Only Lovers Left Alive" New York Screening

Jamie Chung
School: University of California, Riverside
Sorority: Kappa Kappa Gamma

Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
Royal Caribbean International Reveals Groundbreaking Quantum-Class Ships
Royal Caribbean International Reveals Groundbreaking Quantum-Class Ships

Kristin Chenoweth
School: Oklahoma City University
Sorority: The pint-size star was a member of Gamma Phi Beta.

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Royal Caribean
Lisa Vanderpump And Ken Todd Host Grand Opening Of Pump Lounge
Lisa Vanderpump And Ken Todd Host Grand Opening Of Pump Lounge

Catt Sadler
School: Indiana University Bloomington
Sorority: Chi Omega

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images
2014 "TrevorLIVE NY" - Arrivals
2014 "TrevorLIVE NY" - Arrivals

Wanda Sykes
School: Hampton University
Sorority: Alpha Kappa Alpha

Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
Seen Around Lincoln Center - Day 5 - Fall 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Seen Around Lincoln Center - Day 5 - Fall 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Betsey Johnson
School: Syracuse University
Sorority: Alpha Xi Delta and graduated Phi Beta Kappa

Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Jenna Dewan
School: University of Southern California
Sorority: Pi Beta Phi

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Samsung Hope For Children Gala 2014 - Arrivals
Samsung Hope For Children Gala 2014 - Arrivals

Hoda Kotb
School: Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
Sorority: Delta Delta Delta

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Samsung
"Dancing With The Stars" Season 18 Official Wrap Party
"Dancing With The Stars" Season 18 Official Wrap Party

Danica McKellar
School: UCLA
Sorority: Alpha Delta Pi

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images
HBO's "VEEP" Season 2 Premiere
HBO's "VEEP" Season 2 Premiere

Julia Louis-Dreyfus
School: Northwestern University
Sorority: Delta Gamma

Photo: Kris Connor/Getty Images
26th Annual Power Lunch For Women
26th Annual Power Lunch For Women

Bette Midler
School: University of Hawaii at Manoa
Sorority: Delta Phi Epsilon

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Premiere Of FilmDistrict's "Olympus Has Fallen" - Arrivals
Premiere Of FilmDistrict's "Olympus Has Fallen" - Arrivals

Ashley Judd
School: University of Kentucky
Sorority: Kappa Kappa Gamma

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Sundance Channel 2013 Winter TCA Panel
Sundance Channel 2013 Winter TCA Panel

Holly Hunter
School: Carnegie Mellon University
Sorority: Kappa Alpha Theta

Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Sundance Channel
Lisa Lampanelli Hosts Exclusive Panel Discussion as Celebrity Apprentice Contestants Reunite At CORE: Club
Lisa Lampanelli Hosts Exclusive Panel Discussion as Celebrity Apprentice Contestants Reunite At CORE: Club

Aubrey O'Day
School: University of California, Irvine
Sorority: Alpha Chi Omega

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Lisa Lampanelli
The Television Academy's 23rd Hall Of Fame Induction Gala - Arrivals
The Television Academy's 23rd Hall Of Fame Induction Gala - Arrivals

Michelle Pfeiffer
School: Golden West College
Sorority: Alpha Delta Pi

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
ELLE's Annual Women In Television Celebration
ELLE's Annual Women In Television Celebration

JoAnna Garcia Swisher
School: Florida State University
Sorority: Delta Delta Delta

Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Elle
The Apollo Spring Gala And 80th Anniversary Celebration
The Apollo Spring Gala And 80th Anniversary Celebration

Star Jones
School: American University
Sorority: Alpha Kappa Alpha

Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
The Joyful Heart Foundation Presents: The Joyful Revolution Gala 10th Anniversary Celebration
The Joyful Heart Foundation Presents: The Joyful Revolution Gala 10th Anniversary Celebration

Mariska Hargitay
School: University of California, Los Angeles
Sorority: Kappa Kappa Gamma

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Joyful Heart Foundation
39th Annual Gracie Awards - Red Carpet
39th Annual Gracie Awards - Red Carpet

Angela Kinsey
The star of "The Office" played an uptight goody-goody, but in real life, we bet she let loose during her days in Chi Omega at Baylor University.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Compton Jr. Posse 7th Annual Fundraiser Gala
Compton Jr. Posse 7th Annual Fundraiser Gala

Patricia Heaton
School: Ohio State University
Sorority: Delta Gamma

Photo: Keipher McKennie/Getty Images
BET's Rip The Runway 2013:Red Carpet
BET's Rip The Runway 2013:Red Carpet

Jada Pinkett Smith
School: Pinkett Smith did not pursue higher education.
Sorority: However, she was given an honorary membership in Alpha Kappa Alpha, which was founded at the historic Howard University. Many celebrities, including Alicia Keys, have also received similar titles.

Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for BET's Rip The Runway
The Masters - Preview Day 3
The Masters - Preview Day 3

Condoleezza Rice
School: University of Denver
Sorority: Alpha Chi Omega

Photo: David Cannon/Getty Images
Celebrities Visit "Late Show With David Letterman" - March 10, 2014
Celebrities Visit "Late Show With David Letterman" - March 10, 2014

Erin Andrews
School: University of Florida
Sorority: Zeta Tau Alpha

Photo: Donna Ward/Getty Images
The Paley Center For Media Presents And Evening With Ricky Gervais And Joy Behar
The Paley Center For Media Presents And Evening With Ricky Gervais And Joy Behar

Joy Behar
School: State University of New York at Stony Brook
Sorority: Delta Zeta

Photo: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images
The Seventh Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic - Red Carpet Arrivals
The Seventh Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic - Red Carpet Arrivals

Lo Bosworth
College: University of California, Los Angeles
Sorority:  Kappa Kappa Gamma

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot

