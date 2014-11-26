Surprise! Net-a-Porter, Saks, Barneys Offer Huge Black Friday Deals Early

Forget Black Friday! This year, a slew of retailers are kicking off the sale party early this year—dropping prices up to a whopping 60% on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. (Black Wednesday, perhaps?) Bottom line, if you’re not already online and shopping, you better get on there—and fast.

What’s the reasoning behind the early (and epic) price drops? Well, the fall shopping season so far has been “erratic,” according to WWD, with a lot of shoppers generally saving their pennies and feeling overall a bit less flush than in years past.

Here’s a look at some of the retailers making early price cuts. Get shopping, people!

Net-a-Porter: Up to 50% Off

The bi-annual sale at this online designer emporium is a must-visit affair, so the surprise email on Wednesday morning alerting shoppers that mark-downs had begun days ahead of Black Friday put folks into an absolute tailspin trying to hop online and take advantage of the deals. The surge of traffic to the site has meant that you may not even be able to navigate around — it keeps crashing, especially when you click on, ahem, the Isabel Marant sale section. When the site does load, expect up to 50% off on the aforementioned Marant, as well as Acne, Rochas, Proenza Schouler, Carven, and more.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Up to 60% Off

So far, Saks is offering the biggest discounts on its designer merchandise — 60% off is, like, post-Christmas pricing here, people — but be forewarned, the prices will go back up on Saturday, November 29, making this more like a three-day flash sale. Expect deep discounts on Rag & Bone, Diane von Furstenberg, Oscar de la Renta, Tibi, and more.

Barneys New York: Up to 40% Off

Can’t get through to the Net-a-Porter sale because the site keeps crashing? We highly recommend heading over to the epic Barneys sale to find some of those of-the-instant designers you want. You’ll find Alexander Wang, Acne, Kenzo, and, yes, Isabel Marant, all deeply discounted here. (Sure, you’re paying the extra 10% in some cases, but you’re also actually getting what you want, right?)

Moda Operandi: Up to 50% Off

This online luxury designer spot kicked off its fall sale early last week, dropping prices on Marc Jacobs, Simone Rocha, Thom Browne, Suno, Carven, and more by up to 50% off. Now’s a great time to browse the offerings if you haven’t already. (Or, if you can’t manage to get Net-a-Porter’s sale to load … )

Neiman Marcus: Up to 50% Off

Granted, this sale focuses on discounting items that are already on sale — in a nutshell, you’re getting an extra 20% off items that are already up to 30% off — but you’re still talking about J.Mendel dresses and Tibi skirts at half off.

La Garconne: Up to 50% Off

This sleek, minimalist site is kind of an open secret among fashion fans for its selection of downtown-friendly labels like, yes, Isabel Marant, as well as Rag & Bone, Band of Outsiders, Rachel Comey, Jacquemus, Yohji Yamamoto, and Comme des Garcons. Score an extra 30% off all sale items using the code PREBFD30.