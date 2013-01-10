Best Surprise Ever: Destiny’s Child Reuniting for New Album

Today, many of us were waiting with bated breath to hear what Justin Timberlake‘s mysterious announcement would be (it’s a new album, produced by longtime collaborator Timbaland)—but frankly, it was completely overshadowed by Beyoncé‘s announcement on Tumblr that the legendary R&B girl group Destiny’s Child would be getting back together, with an album slated for release on January 29.

Bey’s post read, “”I AM SO PROUD TO ANNOUNCE THE FIRST ORIGINAL DESTINY’S CHILD MUSIC IN EIGHT YEARS!”

Aside from Beyoncé, Destiny’s Child includes Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, both incredibly talented singers who have maintained successful careers following the group’s split in 2005. Unfortunately, the album, titled Love Songs, isn’t all new material—it’s a compilation of some of their most romantic selections from 1997 to 2004—but there’s a new single called “Nuclear” produced by Pharrell that’s set to drop in conjunction.

With this upcoming album, it’s clear that Beyoncé is set to have her biggest year yet, with her HBO documentary, her halftime performance at the Super Bowl, a rumored solo album, and not to mention her $50 million Pepsi endorsement deal. Her quest for world domination continues, and we’re totally on board. Here’s hoping there’s a surprise Super Bowl reunion!

Update: We were right! The ladies are reuniting at the Super Bowl. We couldn’t be more stoked.