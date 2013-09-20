25 Surprise Celebrity Weddings Nobody Saw Coming

When it comes to celebrities and their love lives, most prefer keep the details on the down low. Some stars—such as Blake Lively, Jay Z and Zoe Saldana—even managed to tie the knot without anybody knowing, and without prying paparazzo lurking around. Read for 25 surprise celebrity weddings that not only shocked us, but also managed to remain press-free!

The only thing that gave away Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego’s secret were the gold wedding bands they recently donned. It took three months for press to find out!

Holly Madison is the latest celebrity to tie the knot! The star wed Pasquale Rotella at Disneyland September 10 with daughter Rainbow Aurora in attendance.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds enjoyed a quiet ceremony in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina at the summer home used in “The Notebook.” The small Southern town was perfect because it is one of Ryan’s favorite cities and paparazzi free!

Anne Hathaway and Adam Schulman kept things low-key at their Big Sur, California wedding with no celebrities on the guest list.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris heard wedding bells in Bali back in 2009. Funny thing is, the media had been buzzing that the stars had married a few weeks early in Hawaii. Sneaky, sneaky!

