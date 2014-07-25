25 Surprise Celebrity Weddings No One Saw Coming

Naya Rivera made waves when she got hitched to Ryan Dorsey this week seemingly out of the blue, but she wasn’t the first celeb to have a surprise wedding. Here, 25 celebs who had weddings that seemingly came out of nowhere.

1. Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey: Just three months after breaking off her engagement to Big Sean, Naya Rivera shocked the world when she got married in Cabo San Lucas to Ryan Dorsey, a friend who she’s known for years, in July. Nobody knew she had a new boyfriend after the split, never mind a husband!

2. Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego: The only thing that gave away Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego’s secret were the gold wedding bands they recently donned. It took three months for press to find out!

3. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds enjoyed a quiet ceremony in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina at the summer home used in The Notebook. The small Southern town was perfect because it is one of Ryan’s favorite cities and paparazzi free!

4. Anne Hathaway and Adam Schulman: Anne Hathaway and Adam Schulman kept things low-key at Big Sur in California with no celebrities on the guest list.

5. Chris Pratt and Anna Faris: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris heard wedding bells in Bali back in 2009. Funny thing is, the media had been buzzing that the stars had married a few weeks early in Hawaii. Sneaky, sneaky!

6. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: Only family and friends knew the reason for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s trip to Turks and Caicos. Their beachfront nuptials were followed by a reception in Bruce Willis’ private villa.

7. Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon: After only dating for six weeks, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon surprised us all with a private romantic ceremony in a Bahamian estate.

8. Beyonce and Jay-Z: The queen and king of music were wed in none other than New York City. Beyonce and Jay Z were joined by 40 loved ones in their Manhattan penthouse.

9. Julia Roberts and Danny Moder: Julia Roberts wasn’t a Runaway Bride at her wedding to Danny Moder. The 4th of July celebration took place at midnight on her New Mexico ranch.

10. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green: Aloha! While at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Hawaii, Megan Fox became Mrs. Brian Austin Green with only two witnesses—Brian’s son and a Hawaiian priest.

11. Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha: Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha had a “sweet and simple” wedding in Hailey, Idaho. The Scandal star revealed that she wants to keep things private after her last relationship.

12. Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied: August 2012 was a special month of Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied as they said “I do” in a secret ceremony with only family and friends.

13. Leann Rimes and Eddie Cibrian: Surprise! Leann Rimes and Eddie Cibrian weren’t really have an engagement party like everyone thought, but getting hitched instead!

14. Wix Kahlifa and Amber Rose: Wix Kahlifa broke the news of his new wife Amber Rose on Twitter by telling fans, “Me and Amber got married today. Weddings this fall. Thought I’d let yall know.”

15. Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem: Who knew wedding plans were even in the future when Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem had not even confirmed their engagement yet!

16. Mandy Moore and Ryan Adams: Mandy Moore and her husband Ryan Adams made a quick pit stop during his tour to visit the Chatham County Probate Court in Georgia. No fuss and no worries for this happy couple!

17. Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom: After announcing their engagement only one month before, Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom made their love official in a Los Angeles gathering. The couple did not reveal their secret until after the honeymoon!

18. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin eloped at a Santa Barbara hotel in 2003 after announcing they were expecting their first child.

19. Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady: While guests thought they were heading to a christening, Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady were really tying the knot!

20. Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy: Try holding in for weeks that you’ve just married the love of your life! Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy stayed hush hush after their French countryside wedding.

21. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith: Lots of security was on hand in case the media found out about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith saying “I do” back on December 31, 1997. Thankfully no one said a peep about the celebration.

22. Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish: Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish headed to Montana for their August 2013 wedding which was planned by none other than Martha Stewart!

23. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz traveled to the Mediterranean Sea to exchange vows. The tropical home was the perfect backdrop for the then expecting mom and rapper with beautiful views and unlimited privacy.

24. Jessica Alba and Cash Warren: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren kept things simple with a courthouse union. Looks like the their special moment will always remain between just the two lovebirds.

25. Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick: To avoid media attention, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick both wore black and told friends they were attending a party. Little did they know that the celebration was for their nuptials.

This story was originally published on OK! Magazine.

