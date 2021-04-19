Katie Holmes Shared a Rare Photo of Suri For Her 15th Birthday & She’s Grown Up So Much

Another year! Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter, Suri Cruise, turned 15 years old on Sunday, April 18, and fans can’t believe how fast she’s grown up.

Holmes took to her Instagram on Sunday to wish her daughter a happy birthday. “Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!! ❤️💕😘 I can’t believe you are already 15!” she captioned the post, which included three black-and-white photos of Suri throughout the years. The pictures included a snap of looking off to the side at a birthday party, a photo of her in her mom’s arms and another of her hugging Holmes at a restaurant.

Many of Holmes’ followers took to her Instagram with disbelief at how old Suri, who was born on April 18, 2006, is now. “Happy happy 15th!! Can’t believe she is 15 now. All my love to you both,” commented actress Bailee Madison. One user wrote, “No way. So fast. Happy birthday 🎂” Another commented, “15? Wow time flies! Happy Bday 😃”

Suri is Holmes’ only child with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, whom she divorced in 2012 after six years of marriage. Cruise also has two kids with ex-wife Nicole Kidman: son Connor, 26, and daughter Isabella, 28. Cruise and Kidman divorced in 2001 after 11 years of marriage.

In an interview with Daily Telegraph in 2020, Holmes talked about what it was like to spend so much time with her daughter amid the current health crisis. “I like to keep her out of my interviews, but I will say that this time of quarantine has been such a lesson,” she said. “Just really looking at everything you have and celebrating the simplicity of making dinner and [spending] that time together.”

A source told Us Weekly in April 2020 about how “in sync” Suri and Holmes are as a mother-and-daughter duo. “You’d struggle to find a mom-daughter duo who are more in sync with each other,” the insider said. “They’re a real team— their connection is a beautiful thing to witness.” The source continued, “Suri is very naturally athletic and excels at physical activities like gymnastics and dance.” The insider went on to reveal that Suri is also “well liked” among her close group of friends.

In April 2019, a source also revealed to Us Weekly that Suri is “really protective” of her mother. “If Katie’s feeling stressed or down, Suri’s very compassionate and loving. Katie feels like her daughter really is her little angel,” the insider said. The source continued, “She’s is a great kid. She’s extremely polite and well-mannered. She’s a good girl who’s a joy to be around; she doesn’t come across as spoiled or like a celebrity kid at all.”