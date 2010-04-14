Suri Cruise Looks Upper East Side Chic in Maloles Shoes

Photo via coolspotters.com

We may not have quantifiable data on the issue but if Suri Cruise is any indication, style and a predilection for the good stuff are genetic. The pint-sized fashion darling traded in her heels for a pair of patent turquoise Maloles Barbara sandals, and in case you’re wondering, mom Katie can pick up a pair from the brand for herself at Barneys or Bergdorf.

Taking a cue from Blair Waldorf with her bow-adorned headband, Suri was photographed in pure Upper East Side princess mode, in a navy pea coat and dress with tulle accent. Think the bright spring shoes are Cruise-worthy? Let us know in the comments!