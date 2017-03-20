StyleCaster
Doppelgänger Alert! Suri Cruise Looks Exactly Like Mom Katie Holmes In This Pic

Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise look like twins in this photo. [Us Weekly]

Giving everyone birth control would save the U.S. $12 billion annually. Cool, cool. [Elle]

Target’s latest swim campaign is completely unretouched! [Cosmopolitan]

Inside the secret world of Instagram comment pods. [Racked]

Are vitamins from trendy start-up brands the new It item to try? Probably yes. [Fashionista]

Gigi and Zayn have “secret” nicknames for each other but it’s literally just the first letters of their first names, so. [Marie Claire]

Not the Monica Geller type? Heres how to make spring cleaning non-boring. [Refinery29]

Baby spas are here. We repeat, baby spas are here. [Allure]

1 of 19
Sarah Hyland and Mila Kunis
Photo: Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson and Amber Heard
Photo: Getty Images
Victoria Justice and Nina Dobrev
Photo: Getty Images
Carey Mulligan and Larisa Oleynik
Photo: Getty Images
America Ferrera and Jordin Sparks
Photo: Getty Images
Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry
Photo: Getty Images
Zoe Saldana and Thandie Newton
Photo: Getty Images
Elizabeth Banks and Rachel McAdams
Photo: Getty Images
Rachel Bilson and Nora Zehetner
Photo: Getty Images
Penelope Cruz and Paz Vega
Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence and Bella Hadid

Photo: Getty Images

Demi Moore and Courtney Cox

Photo: Getty Images

Drea de Matteo and Portia de Rossi

Photo: Wenn / Getty Images

Jennifer Morrison and Ginnifer Goodwin

Photo: Getty Images

Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard

Photo: Getty Images

Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley

Photo: Getty Images

Minka Kelly and Leighton Meester

Photo: Getty Images

Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly

Photo: Getty Images / Wenn

Naya Rivera and Kim Kardashian

Photo: Getty Images

