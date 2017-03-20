Doppelgänger Alert! Suri Cruise Looks Exactly Like Mom Katie Holmes In This Pic

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.
Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise look like twins in this photo. [Us Weekly]
Giving everyone birth control would save the U.S. $12 billion annually. Cool, cool. [Elle]
Target’s latest swim campaign is completely unretouched! [Cosmopolitan]
Inside the secret world of Instagram comment pods. [Racked]
Are vitamins from trendy start-up brands the new It item to try? Probably yes. [Fashionista]
Gigi and Zayn have “secret” nicknames for each other but it’s literally just the first letters of their first names, so. [Marie Claire]
Not the Monica Geller type? Heres how to make spring cleaning non-boring. [Refinery29]
Baby spas are here. We repeat, baby spas are here. [Allure]
