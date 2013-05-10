Links to Click: Suri Cruise Not Launching a Fashion Line, Peter Som For Anthropologie, More

1. Calm down, everyone. Suri Cruise is not launching her own fashion line, despite rumors to the contrary. [Vogue]

2. This is just too pretty: Peter Som is designing a flower-inspired line for Anthropologie this summer. [Elle]

3. Ouch. Eyelash extesnsions are not worth it; see what can happen to yours eyes after you get them. [Beauty High]

4. Who says stationery has to be boring? Oscar de la Renta just designed a collection for Paperless Post. [InStyle]

5. Keira Knightley got an olive tree as her wedding gift. Guess how much it’s worth. [The Vivant]

6. It’s not all stinky sunscreen. Here are some easy ways to add SPF to your beauty routine. [Daily Makeover]

7. A new level of sparkle: Harry Winston has a new CEO. [WWD]