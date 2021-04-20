Suri Cruise Celebrated Her 15th Birthday & She’s Almost as Tall as Mom Katie Holmes Now

No parents, no problem. Suri Cruise‘s 15th birthday included two friends and neither of her parents. Suri, who is the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, turned 15 years old on Sunday, April 18, and from the looks of her bday, Suri had a grand old time exploring New York City without any parental supervision.

Suri was photographed Sunday with two friends as they bought flowers, ate ice cream and took selfies in downtown Manhattan, Suri’s mom, Katie Holmes, wasn’t far away however. Holmes was also photographed in the same neighborhood, shopping for Suri’s birthday present as her daughter enjoyed some alone time with her friends.

For her birthday outfit, Suri dressed in a leather jacket, a white T-shirt and dark-wash jeans. She completed the look with a white face mask and light sneakers. Suri, whose long brown hair came well below her shoulders, also looked noticeably taller from the last time fans saw her. (Her mom, FYI, is 5’9″.)

Suri is Holmes’ only child from her marriage to Cruise, whom she was married to from 2006 to 2012. Cruise also has two children from his marriage to Nicole Kidman: son Connor, 26, and daughter Isabella, 28. Kidman and Cruise divorced in 2001 after 11 years of marriage.

In honor of Suri’s 15th birthday, Holmes took to her Instagram on Sunday with a post about how she couldn’t “believe” how fast her daughter had grown up. “Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!! ❤️💕😘 I can’t believe you are already 15!” she wrote.

In April 2020, A source told Us Weekly about how “in sync” Suri and Holmes are as a mother-and-daughter duo. “You’d struggle to find a mom-daughter duo who are more in sync with each other,” the insider said. “They’re a real team— their connection is a beautiful thing to witness.” The source continued, “Suri is very naturally athletic and excels at physical activities like gymnastics and dance.” The insider went on to reveal that Suri is also “well liked” among her close group of friends.

A source also revealed to Us Weekly in April 2019 that Suri is “really protective” of her mother. “If Katie’s feeling stressed or down, Suri’s very compassionate and loving. Katie feels like her daughter really is her little angel,” the insider said. The source continued, “She’s is a great kid. She’s extremely polite and well-mannered. She’s a good girl who’s a joy to be around; she doesn’t come across as spoiled or like a celebrity kid at all.”