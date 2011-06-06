Surfer Girls: Two Pros Share Their Beach Beauty Tips

If you want to know which shoes are in for Fall, ask an editor, if you want to know which hair cut works for your face shape, ask your hair stylist, if you want to know how to combat the ravages (fun ravages!) of sea and sand from a summer at the beach, ask some professional surfer girls.

Kelia Moniz got her start on waves, because, well, she was born in Hawaii, “I have four brothers,” she explains, “and my parents both surf, my dad was a professional surfer. So, it kind of came natural to be in the water and the ocean being on a island thats pretty much all we did.” All of that fun in the sun can take its toll though, as Kelia says, “Your hair gets so damaged from the water and the sun, like, extremely damaged. So Im always putting things in it to keep it hydrated.”

Rosy Hodge is from South Africa and got into surfing at the age of 8 “I was like a super tomboy,” she explains and never looked back. The blond surfer has her secrets too, though, “I make sure I rinse my hair with fresh water and put a lot of conditioner in it [after being in the saltwater]”

Both girls are on the Roxy Surf Team, traveling the world, hitting their favorite beaches and dominating in their sport and looking rather cute and not in the least sun and surf damaged while doing so. Get their go-to beauty secrets in the slide show for a little pro insight.

