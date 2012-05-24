!function(c,e){var b,a=c.getElementsByTagName(“script”)[0];if(!c.getElementById(e)){b=c.createElement(“script”);b.id=e;b.src=”//s1.ikiwq.com/embed/2.4/embed.min.js”;a.parentNode.insertBefore(b,a);}}(document,”qwiki-js”);

There are some runway trends that immediately make us want to give up our day jobs and run a surf camp on the beach, but, sadly in the meantime, our packed schedules will just have to be filled with sun soaked weekend jaunts out to Montauk.

Luckily, surf style is coming to the mainland this summer in the form of neons, neoprenes, and tropical prints.

Designers and brands like Altuzarra and H&M have given us an idea of what’s down the pipeline so now is the time to grab that Chanel surfboard, shack up on the beach, and ride the this trend wave, Hawaii Five-O style.