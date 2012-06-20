Surf’s Up: Style Inspiration Straight From The Beach

Sand, sea and sun are traditional inspirations behind summer fashion, though lately they’re closely followed by the recurring trend of sporty, surf-inspired styles like scuba belts and neoprene tops.

Everyone from Cynthia Rowley and Balenciaga to Versace and Proenza Schouler have been experimenting with surfer-inspired looks — some even showing what looked like wetsuits on the runway. In celebration of International Surf Day, and in honor of all the surf chic fashionistas out there, we’ve put together a gallery of some of our favorite surf-inspired looks for this summer.