Surf’s Up: Style Inspiration Straight From The Beach

Clare Todhunter
by
Sand, sea and sun are traditional inspirations behind summer fashion, though lately they’re closely followed by the recurring trend of sporty, surf-inspired styles like scuba belts and neoprene tops.

Everyone from Cynthia Rowley and Balenciaga to Versace and Proenza Schouler have been experimenting with surfer-inspired looks — some even showing what looked like wetsuits on the runway.  In celebration of International Surf Day, and in honor of all the surf chic fashionistas out there, we’ve put together a gallery of some of our favorite surf-inspired looks for this summer.

1 of 6

One of our favourite fashion bloggers, Carolina Engman from Fashion Squad, wears a Zara top made with neoprene (you know, the stuff wetsuits are made from!)

Don't be fooled: Derek Lam's V Neck Scuba dress is actually a fine-knit sweater dress, just cut to look like a surfer's wetsuit.

Greg Kadel's surf-inspired spread for Vogue Spain last year featured ready-to-wear beach gear from label's such as Versace, Miu Miu and Balenciaga. 

Photo: /Greg Kadel for Vogue Spain

Fashion blogger Reem from Five Five Fabulous shows off a fabulous neoprene Elizabeth & James skirt.

Alexander McQueen's electric blue splatter-print mock neck guard rash top looks the part!

A trip to Sydney, Australia inspired Michael Kors' Resort 2012 collection. An ode to the beachside city, this collection is made up of neoprene, utility belts and scuba dresses. 

