Surf’s Up: Style Inspiration Straight From The Beach

Sand, sea and sun are traditional inspirations behind summer fashion, though lately they’re closely followed by the recurring trend of sporty, surf-inspired styles like scuba belts and neoprene tops.
Everyone from Cynthia Rowley and Balenciaga to Versace and Proenza Schouler have been experimenting with surfer-inspired looks — some even showing what looked like wetsuits on the runway. In celebration of International Surf Day, and in honor of all the surf chic fashionistas out there, we’ve put together a gallery of some of our favorite surf-inspired looks for this summer.
One of our favourite fashion bloggers, Carolina Engman from Fashion Squad, wears a Zara top made with neoprene (you know, the stuff wetsuits are made from!)
Don't be fooled: Derek Lam's V Neck Scuba dress is actually a fine-knit sweater dress, just cut to look like a surfer's wetsuit.
Greg Kadel's surf-inspired spread for Vogue Spain last year featured ready-to-wear beach gear from label's such as Versace, Miu Miu and Balenciaga.
Photo:
/Greg Kadel for Vogue Spain
Fashion blogger Reem from Five Five Fabulous shows off a fabulous neoprene Elizabeth & James skirt.
Alexander McQueen's electric blue splatter-print mock neck guard rash top looks the part!
A trip to Sydney, Australia inspired Michael Kors' Resort 2012 collection. An ode to the beachside city, this collection is made up of neoprene, utility belts and scuba dresses.