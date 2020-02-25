You Can Now Buy Supreme Branded Oreos for Over $80k, and No, This Is Not! A! Joke!

Scroll To See More Images

Let me just say something real quick: People are wild and brand loyalty is no joke. I’ve loved a few brands unconditionally in my time, but never—never—have I even considered paying thousands of dollars for a three-pack of cookies. The level of buzz surrounding the new Supreme Oreos is absolutely astounding, but it’s for good reason. Some Supreme fans (and I’m talking nearly 100 at this point) have been in a bidding war over a pack of the sold-out Supreme Oreos on Ebay. The cookies originally retailed for $8 for a pack of three—not a great deal, considering you can get a large package of Oreos at the grocery store for around $4, but reasonable enough if you’re a Supreme stan. As of today, though, a pack of these Oreos is selling on Ebay for over $80,000, and honestly, I’m in shock.

It’s not even like this Ebay seller is gifting you the entire Supreme Spring/Summer 2020 collection along with this pack of three (only three!!!) Oreos. No, you just get a pack of perishable cookies that will probably never reach a single mouth until your four-year-old cousin sees them displayed on a shelf, climbs up and eats your life’s savings right in front of your eyes. Frankly, the entire situation is a hazard, but brand loyalty and marketing are real-ass things.

Of course, there are other pricing options on Ebay, such as $310 for a pack of three cookies or $520 for two three-packs. Compared to the pack of Supreme Oreos that’s selling for $89,088 as of this moment, that $300 is sounding like one hell of a deal. Just make sure they’re not accidentally packed in your kids’ lunches, am I right? As for me, I think I’ll just head down to the grocery store and buy a normal pack of Double Stuf Oreos for under $5. Call me old fashioned, I guess.