Let’s Hear It For The Boys: Supreme Gets On The Liberty London Bandwagon

Is it just us or is everyone in the fashion world these days collaborating with Liberty London in one way or another?!

After recent collabo debuts from Paige Denim and Nike that both offer up some great floral items for the ladies this season, we’ve just spotted another amazing use of Liberty’s heritage prints, this time for the boys.

New York-based, male-focused lifestyle brand Supreme just released their latest style of Camp Caps (out of the almost 20 different varieties available for the Spring/Summer 2012 season), which features two of Liberty’s timeless floral prints, produced in a seasonally-appropriate cotton canvas material.

The newly dropped headgear is now available through Supreme’s official website and their boutique stores, coming along with a price tag of $48 each.

Whether you’re a dude or even a dudette, wearing one of these bad boys around town this season will easily help make any of your springtime outfits 100% on trend.

