Support the Unauthorized ‘Sweet Valley High’ Guide!

It seems that when the Sweet Valley High movie finally hits theaters, it will have a very, very receptive audience. Author Robin Hardwick launched her blog, the Dairi Burger, in 2007 and began to delve into the messages behind the rather superficial stories in the Sweet Valley High series.

Now, Hardwick is ready to turn her work into a bona fide book. In a statement she says, “I am embarking on a book to serve as a companion to the Sweet Valley High books. Through humor, creative writing, and nostalgia, I will be writing a companion book to the beloved series.”

Special additions to the book will include recaps of the last thirty books in the series, a glossary of the places, people and plotlines in the books, and new essays that discuss the various meanings and lenses behind the series.

Hardwick is asking for donations so she can hire an editor and travel to promote her work. But she’s also offering up some pretty cool gifts as a thank you. Scroll down for the possible donations and the prize that comes along with each one!

The Betsy Martin: $5 – “I’ll thank you in writing in the finished book.”

The Annie Whitman: $15 – “A copy of the finished book and written acknowledgement in the book.”

The Elizabeth Wakefield: $50 – “In the spirit of the wonderful and talented Elizabeth, I will read and recap a children’s/young adult book of your choosing to be included in the final book, plus a copy of the book and a very public thank you. Plus, Jessica will nominate you to pledge Pi Beta Alpha.”

The Jessica Wakefield: $100 (no longer available) – “Sweet Valley High: The Unauthorized Guide is pretty boring. It’s like Enid Rollins thought of the name! For this perk, I’ll let you name the book.”

The Lila Fowler: $150 – “A direct dedication at the front of the book, a personal skype thank you from me, and the satisfaction that you have helped keep the Wakefield memory alive.”

Head over to Hardwick’s site for more information about the book and to make your own donation!