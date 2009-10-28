Support the Cure: Adorn Your Ears with Pink Diamonds

Object Of Desire
Dana Rebecca Designs Emily Sarah Bright Pink Earrings, $900, at Dana Rebbecca Designs
Reason #1
You can’t possibly pass on handcrafted, luxurious diamond and gemstone jewelry…kind of impossible.
Reason #2
We know these beauties are a little pricey, but definitely justifiable because 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Bright Pink! Think tax cuts…
Reason #3
Lastly, studs are amazing for everyday wear; plus these are pink! Also, dress them up proudly to show your support on any special occasion.