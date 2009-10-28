Support the Cure: Adorn Your Ears with Pink Diamonds

Object Of Desire

Dana Rebecca Designs Emily Sarah Bright Pink Earrings, $900, at Dana Rebbecca Designs

Reason #1

You can’t possibly pass on handcrafted, luxurious diamond and gemstone jewelry…kind of impossible.

Reason #2

We know these beauties are a little pricey, but definitely justifiable because 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Bright Pink! Think tax cuts…

Reason #3

Lastly, studs are amazing for everyday wear; plus these are pink! Also, dress them up proudly to show your support on any special occasion.