StyleCaster
Share

Support Breast Cancer Awareness with Some Much Needed Relief

What's hot
StyleCaster

Support Breast Cancer Awareness with Some Much Needed Relief

Arielle
by

Object Of Desire

Aveda Hand Relief, $21, at aveda.com

Reason #1

With cold weather blowing in, your skin is bound to dry up. It’s important to moisturize your hands twice a day to keep them feeling soft.

Reason #2

Using all natural ingredients such as: hydrating plant emollients, exfoliating fruit acids and vitamins A and E, Hand Relief is the green alternative for smoothing hands.

Reason #3

Four dollars of this purchase will be donated to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation to help advance the understanding of environmental links to breast cancer, what more reason is there?

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share