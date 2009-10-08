Support Breast Cancer Awareness with Some Much Needed Relief

Object Of Desire

Aveda Hand Relief, $21, at aveda.com

Reason #1

With cold weather blowing in, your skin is bound to dry up. It’s important to moisturize your hands twice a day to keep them feeling soft.

Reason #2

Using all natural ingredients such as: hydrating plant emollients, exfoliating fruit acids and vitamins A and E, Hand Relief is the green alternative for smoothing hands.

Reason #3

Four dollars of this purchase will be donated to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation to help advance the understanding of environmental links to breast cancer, what more reason is there?