Support Breast Cancer Awareness with a Silk Tank

Object Of Desire

Progidal Daughter pink silk charmeuse daily tank, $110, at prodigallife.com

Reason #1

It’s a “daily tank,” so you can wear every day to show your support. Pair it with a cardigan or blazer for fall, and when the summer comes, wear it by itself.

Reason #2

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Prodigal Life will donate $30 to the Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation‘s Love/Avon Army of Women Campaign for every item purchased in October.

Reason #3

Its light pink color will add a nice accent to an otherwise dull fall outfit.