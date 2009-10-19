Support Breast Cancer Awareness with a Silk Tank

Object Of Desire
Progidal Daughter pink silk charmeuse daily tank, $110, at prodigallife.com
Reason #1
It’s a “daily tank,” so you can wear every day to show your support. Pair it with a cardigan or blazer for fall, and when the summer comes, wear it by itself.
Reason #2
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Prodigal Life will donate $30 to the Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation‘s Love/Avon Army of Women Campaign for every item purchased in October.
Reason #3
Its light pink color will add a nice accent to an otherwise dull fall outfit.