Support Breast Cancer Awareness with Lacoste Popstar Sunglasses

Object Of Desire

Lacoste Popstar sunglasses, $125, at lacoste.com

Reason #1

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Lacoste is donating 10 percent of the proceeds from its beach-themed pink collection (a tote and flip flops are available, as well) to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Reason #2

When the temperature starts to drop (like today…brrr), you need a little color pick-me-up to get you through the week. These sweet sunglasses by Lacoste look a little summery, but that could be just the thing you need to ward away the winter blahhs.

Reason #3

Switch it up a bit eyewear-wise, so you don’t look like everyone and their mother in Ray-Ban wayfarers, and help a really great cause. Plus…they’re super cute.