Support Breast Cancer Awareness with a Friendship Bracelet

Object Of Desire

Links of London friendship bracelet, $180 at linksoflondon.com.

Reason #1

This limited edition bracelet celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Links of London is donating Links of London is donating a portion of the proceeds from these bracelets to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Reason #2

It reminds us of the friendship bracelets we used to make as kids, but it’s sterling silver, and much more chic!

Reason #3

This pink and silver bracelet is a simple and affordable accessory to add a splash of color to your outfit, and it’s appropriate all-year-’round.