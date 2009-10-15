Support Breast Cancer Awareness with an Easy Tank

Object Of Desire

Ella Moss BCA tank, $49, at ellamoss.com.

Reason #1

With everyone wearing black 24/7, it’s enough to drive you nuts a la Girl, Interrupted. This sweet tank will save you from mundane insanity.

Reason #2

$5 of the sale will go to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, and that’s reason enough.

Reason #3

A tank like this is good for just about any outfit, at any time of year. Under a boyfriend blazer, or over some cute drop-crotch pants and heels, it wil brighten up your winter blahs.