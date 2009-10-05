Support Breast Cancer Awareness: A Statement Necklace

Object Of Desire

Van Cleef & Arpels Magic Alhambra pendant, $2950, at Van Cleef boutiques and select Neiman Marcus stores.

Reason #1

This iconic and breathtaking pendant from Van Cleef has been revamped exclusively for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Designed in mother of pearl and white gold, it’s flawless.

Reason #2

It’s not often I literally gasp when looking at a piece of jewelry (shoes, yes, jewelry, not really), but the elegance of the white gold might make an adult out of me after all. Plus $300 from the sale of each pendant will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Reason #3

The pricetag is a bit much, obviously, but you really will wear this forever, with anything and everything, and will most likely pass down to your inevitably stylish daughter someday.